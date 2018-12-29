Gas crisis forces industrialists to shut down factories in Karachi's SITE

KARACHI: Industrialists have decided to shut down their factories in SITE area of the city in the wake of worsening gas crisis, Geo News reported o Saturday.

Quoting Saleem Parekh, Chairman SITE Association, the TV channel reported that the factories would be closed on Sunday.

The chairman of Sindh Industrial and Trading State Area said maladministration of Sui Southern Gas Company has caused heavy losses to the industry.

He also announced to hold a protest on January 1 outside the Sindh Governor House.

Meanwhile, industrialists and officials of the SSGC are due to meet today to discuss the situation.

Moreover, gas supply to CNG stations in across Sindh including Karachi remains suspended today .