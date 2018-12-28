close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

Instagram's accidental update test leaves users wondering

Fri, Dec 28, 2018

"Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion," said a  Instagram in a statement on Thursday.

Some users have been wondering amid Christmas holidays as to what happened to  their Instagram app which suddenly started showing their timeline  feature vertical scroll switched to a horizontal feed.    

Although not every user  saw the change, a large number of people took to   Twitter asking the photosharing app about the  horizontal interface.



