Instagram's accidental update test leaves users wondering

"Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion," said a Instagram in a statement on Thursday.
Some users have been wondering amid Christmas holidays as to what happened to their Instagram app which suddenly started showing their timeline feature vertical scroll switched to a horizontal feed.
Although not every user saw the change, a large number of people took to Twitter asking the photosharing app about the horizontal interface.
