Australia all out for 151, trail India by 292 runs

Melbourne: Australia were skittled for 151 in the third Test on Friday, trailing by 292 runs with Jasprit Bumrah taking six wickets as India closed in on a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.



They began the day with eight runs on the scoreboard after surviving six nervy overs on Thursday following India´s daunting 443-7 declaration.

But on a Melbourne pitch showing signs of wear and tear, their downfall began quickly when Aaron Finch was out for eight.

None of the batsmen could muster more than 22, again exposing how much they miss the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

Skipper Tim Paine and opener Marcus Harris both top-scored with 22. Pace spearhead Bumrah took only his third five-wicket haul, bagging 6-33.

In contrast to Australia´s frailties, India´s batsmen shone with Cheteshwar Pujara making 106, Virat Kohli 82 and Rohit Sharma not out 63.