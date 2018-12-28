Pregnant woman tests HIV+ from tainted blood in India, donor attempts suicide

NEW DELHI: A pregnant woman contracted HIV allegedly after being transfused contaminated blood, while the 19-year-old donor, on coming to know about the incident, attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison, local media reported on Thursday.

According to media reports, the blood was supplied by a blood bank which failed to conduct proper screening for the virus, prompting the Tamil Nadu government to order examination of stocks in the state’s blood banks.

After the shocking incident of negligence the services of three lab technicians of the blood bank, attached to a government hospital at Sattur, have been terminated.

Meanwhile Health Minister C Vijayabaskar was reported to have termed the incident as “disheartening and shocking”, he said such a thing has never happened in the state so far, adding that a thorough probe into the incident was on.

It is learnt that The woman and her husband lodged a police complaint on Wednesday seeking action against the doctors, nurses and employees of the blood bank.



Police were also reported to have said that an FIR has been registered against doctors and nurses involved in the transfusion of blood besides blood bank workers for medical negligence under relevant IPC sections but did not elaborate.

The state government said it was making all efforts to prevent the impact of the virus on the woman, and stocks in all blood banks would be reviewed to ensure that such incidents did not recur.