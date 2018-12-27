Gauri Khan shares a lovely picture of Aryan, Suhana, AbRam

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, shared an adorable picture of her three kids on Instagram and people are loving it.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, Gauri wrote "pet designs for 2019" referring to her kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

The post read, "My three pet designs for 2019 @GkD."

The awesome foursome makes sure to bring a smile to our faces with their unsaid bond.

While Aryan looks handsome in blue sweatshirt and denim holding a visibly not interested AbRam, Suhana looks like a diva staring directly at the camera. Gauri looks beautiful in her casual attire for the shoot.







