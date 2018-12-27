Moment when Jahnvi Kapoor apologizes to Smriti Irani for calling her aunty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani bumped into Jahnvi Kapoor and dubbed it as “The someone shoot me moment”.
The budding actor kept apologising and called the Indian textile minister an ‘Aunty’ and clearly the actor-turned-politician was not impressed.
The minister said, “koi baat nahi beta (No worries, kid)” and added quirky hashtag to convey her feelings and wrote: “#totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola.”
