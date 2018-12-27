close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Moment when Jahnvi Kapoor apologizes to Smriti Irani for calling her aunty

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani bumped into Jahnvi Kapoor and dubbed it as “The someone shoot me moment”.

The budding actor kept apologising and called the Indian textile minister an ‘Aunty’ and clearly the actor-turned-politician was not impressed.

The minister said, “koi baat nahi beta (No worries, kid)” and added quirky hashtag to convey her feelings and wrote: “#totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola.”



Latest News

More From Entertainment