Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth married secretly: pictures

LOS ANGELES: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony after meeting first on the set of their film ‘The Last Song’ almost a decade ago.



Cyrus posted three black-and-white photos of her and Hemsworth on the singer’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday. She captioned her photos writing “10 years later ...” and “12.23.18,” possibly indicating the day they exchanged vows.





The 26-year-old Cyrus shared another photo of her and Hemsworth kissing. He also posted a photo of them with words “My love.”

"This is probably our one millionth kiss...," read Miley's caption for a picture of them kissing each other.

In each picture, Cyrus is dressed in all-white while the 28-year-old actor is wearing a tuxedo with white shoes.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s representatives did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The couple reconnected in 2015 after an on-and-off relationship. They both starred in the 2010 romantic drama “The Last Song.”