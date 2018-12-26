Babar Azam saves Pakistan from total collapse against South Africa

CENTURION: In-form batsman Babar Azam along with tail-ender Hasan Ali saved Pakistan from total collapse on the first day of the first Test match against South Africa here at the Super Sport Park on Wednesday.

Duanne Olivier claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 181 after captain Sarfraz Ahmed decided to bat first on the pitch suited to fast bowlers.

No batsman except Babar Azam could resist against onslaught of fast, short-pitched bowling from the South African pacers as Pakistan were reeling at 111 for eight in the second session.

Babar fought back brilliantly, adding 67 valuable runs along with tail-ender Hasan Ali for the ninth wicket before he was dismissed by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for a 71 off 79 balls. He hit 15 boundaries.

Hasan remained not out on 21, made off 28 balls with two fours and a six.

Olivier, effectively South Africa´s fifth-choice fast bowler, took six for 37 to steal the limelight on a day when Dale Steyn became South Africa´s leading all-time wicket-taker.

Steyn took the second wicket of the day to claim the South African record but had no further success. He was punished for 40 runs in four overs in his third spell of the day as Azam went on the attack while batting with the tail. Azam hit ten of his 15 fours off Steyn, who finished with one for 66.

Olivier, who gained his sixth Test cap following injuries to Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, was consistently hostile, especially in a seven-over spell after lunch when he ripped through Pakistan´s middle order, taking three for 17.

He returned to take the last wicket shortly before the scheduled tea break.

Steyn claimed his 422nd Test wicket, going past previous record-holder Shaun Pollock, when Fakhar Zaman edged him to third slip for 12, sparking exuberant celebrations from his team-mates.

Rabada lifted his new-ball partner onto his shoulders as other players rushed in to congratulate him.