close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
December 26, 2018

Pair with fake guns spark panic at Paris airport

World

AFP
Wed, Dec, 18

Bobigny, France: Two people holding replica guns sparked a panic at Paris´ main Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday before they were quickly arrested, sources close to the investigation said.

Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 for around 45 minutes after the incident at 8.30 am (0730 GMT).

A passenger had raised the alarm saying they had seen "two adults who did not speak French with weapons in a case", one source said.

"There was a wave of panic in Terminal 2 when people saw the weapons."

A police source said border police had detained the pair.

A security perimeter was quickly set up, while a bomb squad had already been at the scene dealing with an abandoned bag.

The guns were believed to be "airsoft" pistols, replica weapons used for sport.

French airport authorities consider those carrying them to be "armed", an airport source said.

Latest News

More From World