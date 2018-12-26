Trump signs bill to honour fallen soldier of Pakistani origin

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to honour fallen Muslim US Army Captain Humayun Khan whose father criticized him in the run up to US election.

According to local media reports, the bill, filed by Congressman Tom Garrett in July 2017, renames a post office in Charlottesville, a city in the US state of Virginia, after Humayun Khan.

The renaming ceremony for the post office is scheduled for next month.

Khan, 27, was killed in Iraq in 2004.

Khizr Khan and Ghazala Khan, parents of the fallen soldier, were also invited to speak at Democratic National Convention in 2016 where Mr Khan criticized the Republican leader for his rhetoric against Muslims.

Criticizing Khizr Khan, Trump had accused him of not letting his wife speak and said: "I was viciously attacked by Mr. Khan at the Democratic Convention".



