close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Trump signs bill to honour fallen soldier of Pakistani origin

World

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to honour fallen Muslim US Army Captain Humayun Khan whose father criticized him in the run up to US election.

According to local media reports, the bill, filed by Congressman Tom Garrett in July 2017, renames a post office in Charlottesville, a city in the US state of Virginia, after Humayun Khan.

The renaming ceremony for the post office is scheduled for next month.

Khan, 27, was killed in Iraq in  2004. 

Khizr Khan and Ghazala Khan, parents of the fallen soldier, were also invited to speak at  Democratic National Convention in 2016 where Mr Khan criticized the Republican leader  for his rhetoric against Muslims.

Criticizing Khizr Khan, Trump had accused him of not letting his wife speak and said: "I was viciously attacked by Mr. Khan at the Democratic Convention".


Latest News

More From World