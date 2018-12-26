Salman dances with brothers Arbaaz, Sohail; Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar others attend Christmas bash

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora graced the Christmas bash at Salman Khan’s place where Bajrangi Bhaijan took the dance floor with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail.



Few hours before his birthday, Khan threw a grand Christmas party for his friends and family. Salman shared a video clip where he is seen dancing with brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan and was also joined by brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Katrina joined the party with her parents.

“Karan’s plus two at the bash were his children Yash and Roohi, all dressed up for Christmas. Other than Yash and Roohi, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya also attended the Christmas festivities,” Indian media reported.

Salman will reportedly ring in his 53rd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Thursday. According to a report, Salman and his guests will move to his Panvel farmhouse on Wednesday and the birthday will be celebrated in yet another grand bash.