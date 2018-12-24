Fawad Khan’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ trailer wins praises from Sonam and Alia

KARACHI: The trailer of director Bilal Lashari’s new movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is going viral on social media since its release on December 21 and being praised both in Pakistan and India.

The film stars Fawad Afzal Khan and Mahira Khan, who also acted in Bollywood movies and are equally popular among Indian filmgoers. The couple who rose to fame due t 2011 hit TV drama ‘Hamsafar’, is teamed up in a film for the first time.

Showbiz personalities and sportsmen in both sides of the border are appreciating the trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ on Twitter. Among them were ace filmmaker Karan Johar, director Anurag Kashyap, actor Sidarth Malhotra, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, journalist Lokendra Pratab Sahi from India and cricket star Mohammad Hafeez, and Tv actors Nadia Jameel, Osman Khalid Butt from Pakistan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was Fawad’s heroine in his Indian debut film “Khoobsurat” and Alia Bhatt who played the leading role with Fawad and Sidarth Malhotra in ‘Kapoor & Sons’ took to Twitter to praise the film’s trailer.

The 2 minute and 23 seconds long trailer is high on production and aesthetics, making it a very wholesome and compelling.

Bilal Lashari’s movie is a homage to Younis Malik’s ‘Maula Jatt’ made in 1979 that traces the story of a local prisoner who becomes the hero of his village as he takes on a brutal gang leader.

The 2019 movie is going to be an entirely different depiction of the old movie with just the core story retained. The production, action, writing, character sketches, execution will be entirely different from the previous one.