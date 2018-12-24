Virat Kohli trolled for lauding wife Anushka Sharma’s performance in ‘Zero’

Social media erupted into frenzy and the users trolled Indian captain Virat Kohli for praising wife Anushka Sharma’s performance in the movie ‘Zero’.



Kohli on Sunday watched the movie and shared his views on Twitter. “Saw Zero and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved Anushka Sharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding.”

Facing the wrath, Virat was called liar on Twitter and that the praise was his ‘husband duties’ which pressurized him into lauding wife Anushka’s performance.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ failed to live up to the audience expectation, Virat Kohli defended Anushka Sharma’s performance in the movie also starring Katrina Kaif.

Just before the release of the film, the King of Bollywood had stated that if ‘Zero’ failed to impress his fans he might not get work for the next six months.



