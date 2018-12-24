close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
World

AFP
December 24, 2018

Blast rocks Kabul govt compound in ongoing attack: officials

World

AFP
Mon, Dec, 18

Kabul: Militants detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.

A number of gunmen have entered the compound where an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled is located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

