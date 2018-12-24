Blast rocks Kabul govt compound in ongoing attack: officials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kabul: Militants detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.
A number of gunmen have entered the compound where an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled is located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
Kabul: Militants detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.
A number of gunmen have entered the compound where an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled is located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.