Nawaz Sharif reluctant to go to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was arrested from courtroom after the accountability court convicted him in Al Azizia reference case, has refused to go to Adiala Jail.



Shortly after the court convicted him and ordered to shift him in Adiala Jail, Nawaz requested to be shifted to Kot Lakhpat prison.

Judge Arshad Malik approved the request of Nawaz Sharif for shifting him to Kot Lakhpat jail.