close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 24, 2018

Nawaz Sharif reluctant to go to Adiala jail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was arrested from courtroom after the accountability court convicted him in Al Azizia reference case, has refused to go to Adiala Jail.

Shortly after the court convicted him and ordered to shift him in Adiala Jail, Nawaz requested to be shifted to Kot Lakhpat prison.

Judge Arshad Malik approved the request of Nawaz Sharif for shifting him to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Latest News

More From Pakistan