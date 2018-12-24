Sonam Kapoor wishes dad Anil Kapoor in an emotional birthday message

As Bollywood’s highly celebrated actor Anil Kapoor turned 62, his daughter Sonam Kapoor penned down an emotional and poignant note that is touching the hearts of many.



The Padman starlet had turned to Instagram to commemorate her father, a prominent name in the industry, as he marked his 62nd birthday.

“Happy happy birthday Dad... this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your costar..” she wrote.

The Khoobsurat star went on to write about her beginning the next chapter of her life: “And you also had to see me get married.. all this was a complete roller coaster... hard and beautiful at the same time.”

“I’m thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing , and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. love you so much... @anilskapoor #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga,” she added.







