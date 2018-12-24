What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Monday, December 24, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a playful, fun-loving, flirtatious day! This also is a wonderful day for creative projects, arts and crafts, sports and anything to do with writing or working with your hands.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Family discussions will go extremely well today. This also is a very good day to take care of repairs at home or to make things look more beautiful where you live.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You can make money from your words today. Therefore, this is a good day for writers, teachers, actors, editors and anyone in sales and marketing. It’s also a good day for those of you who drive for a living.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Trust your moneymaking ideas today. You’ll have no trouble persuading others to go along with your plans, because your words are so sweet today.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly today, in large measure because you’re unusually diplomatic and charming. (Naturally, everyone wants to sit at your table.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Research will be enjoyable and productive today. You might be very pleasedto discover something you were looking for. Yay, me!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially in group settings. Small coffee get-togethers, classes or large conferences will be very pleasant experiences. Enjoy your day.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police are surprisingly willing to hear what you have to say today. You sound knowledgeable and reasonable (like you know what you’re talkingabout).

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll adore any kind of study or learning today because you want to expand your mind.Romance with someone from another culture might blossom.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a very good day to discuss how to share something, especially inheritances, insurance disputes or shared property. People are fair-minded and reasonable today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A casual partnership could become more committed today. All discussions with others will be particularly friendly and warm. Enjoy interacting with everyone.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Co-workers are supportive and helpful today. Therefore, you might as well make the best use of this by asking for help or introducing new projects you want to propose. (Make hay while the sun shines.)