Buzdar vows to materialize dream of Naya Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed the determination to materialize the dream of Naya Pakistan, saying all sectors have been set in the right direction because of hard work of the government.



Talking to various delegations here at his office, he said exemplary steps have been taken for the welfare of common man and with dedication of his entire team, the 100-Day Agenda has been completed successfully.

Buzdar said that first time, revolutionary project of shelter house for the homeless and poor sleeping on roads has been started to save them from harsh weather.

Construction of shelter house buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi would soon be completed and the project''s scope would be extended in other cities in phases.

He vowed to serve the people even beyond expectations.

"No obstacle in the way of Naya Pakistan would be tolerated as PTI government is standing with the poor and weak segments of society.

Work done by our government in 100 days is much more than the progress of other governments in their whole tenure," he added.

Previously, the resources were restricted to just a few areas as the former rulers had ignored the issues of deprived areas due to which these areas became more and more vulnerable, he said and asserted that as per vision of PM Imran Khan, resources have been diverted towards deprived areas.

"We will bring every under-privileged tehsils at par with developed ones by extending all facilities to far flanged areas," he maintained.

Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country was moving towards a bright future.

He said that he himself is monitoring ongoing development programmes in the province.

"We are thankful to Allah Almighty for successful completion of 100-days development agenda and PTI government would continue to honour its public mandate," he vowed.