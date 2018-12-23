Sophie Devine produces all-round first for the WBBL

ADELAIDE: New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine produced a stunning all-round display as she became the first player in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to score a half-century and take five wickets in the same match.

She only came up five runs short of a century, clubbing 95 off 60 balls for Adelaide Strikers - an innings that included five sixes - adding 131 for the third with Bridget Patterson before falling to the last ball of the penultimate over.

That was far from the end of her day, however, as she then cut off a brisk start from Melbourne Stars in their chase by removing the dangerous Lizelle Lee. The five-wicket bag was completed in her final over when Nicola Hancock was caught behind.

Devine's figures of 5 for 41 were the fourth best in the WBBL. Two years ago she scored an unbeaten 103 against the Hurricanes.

In 2015 Grace Harris scored 103 off 55 balls opening for Brisbane Heatbefore taking 4 for 15 in two overs.