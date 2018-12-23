Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam extend Christmas greetings

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has shared a picture of him with their son AbRam, wishing everyone on Christmas.



“Merry Christmas,” she captioned a picture which Shah Rukh and AbRam striking the actor’s signature pose at their home.

The two are standing in a garden that has been lit up with a hundred little lights. Both are dressed in casual outfits.





Gauri regularly shares loved-up pictures of the father-son duo on Instagram.

She recently posted a picture of AbRam giving Shah Rukh a gentle kiss in a park.

“Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead,” she had captioned the post. The couple also have another son Aryan (21) and a daughter Suhana (18).