Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam extend Christmas greetings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has shared a picture of him with their son AbRam, wishing everyone on Christmas.
“Merry Christmas,” she captioned a picture which Shah Rukh and AbRam striking the actor’s signature pose at their home.
The two are standing in a garden that has been lit up with a hundred little lights. Both are dressed in casual outfits.
Gauri regularly shares loved-up pictures of the father-son duo on Instagram.
She recently posted a picture of AbRam giving Shah Rukh a gentle kiss in a park.
“Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead,” she had captioned the post. The couple also have another son Aryan (21) and a daughter Suhana (18).
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has shared a picture of him with their son AbRam, wishing everyone on Christmas.
“Merry Christmas,” she captioned a picture which Shah Rukh and AbRam striking the actor’s signature pose at their home.
The two are standing in a garden that has been lit up with a hundred little lights. Both are dressed in casual outfits.
Gauri regularly shares loved-up pictures of the father-son duo on Instagram.
She recently posted a picture of AbRam giving Shah Rukh a gentle kiss in a park.
“Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead,” she had captioned the post. The couple also have another son Aryan (21) and a daughter Suhana (18).