FIA takes action on complaint of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' producer

The Federal Investigation Agency has initiated action against Bahoo Corporation on the compliant of producer of upcoming Pakistani film “The Legend of Maula Jatt”.



In a press statement on Sunday, Producer Ammara Hikmat has rejected allegations of copyrights violation.

“The film The Legend of Maula Jatt has all the necessary approvals from the concerned government departments which are required for their trailer’s release. Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari are legally well within their rights to release the movie at the time of their choice.

“Therefore, FIA has responded to producer Ammara Hikmat’s compliant against Bahoo Corporation for committing online defamation through cyber stalking and incitement by issuing summons to Bahoo Corporation CEO for appearance before FIA,” it said.

The first trailer of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was released earlier this week, receiving positive response from netizens and celebrities.