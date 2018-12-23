Maryam Nawaz ends her silence on the eve of Al-Azizia case verdict

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif intends to play her role as a PML-N’s worker in order to raise her voice for Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.



Quoting sources, the channel reported that Maryam Nawaz met her father Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and decided to play an active part in the party’s future politics.

She was quoted as saying that the accountability court's decisions that were meant to distance her father from the masses were grounded in baseless assumptions.

Nawaz arrived in Islamabad from Lahore ahead of the court's verdicts in the remaining two corruption references against the Sharif family: Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills.

He is scheduled to meet with senior party representatives and legal aides today.

The former premier will be present at the accountability court to hear the verdict on Monday.

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the accountability court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.