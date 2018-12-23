Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go on a family dinner in London

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas, who have flown to UK, were spotted dining at a restaurant in London on Saturday.

Joe Jonas, his fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, his younger brother Frankie Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra were seen at the family dinner.

Priyanka looked lovely in a pantsuit over a knitted yellow top which kept the attention to her diamond mangalsutra.

According to a report in Mid.Day.com, they are now set to host a lavish reception in Los Angeles in the last week of January for their Hollywood friends. And all from Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have been invited for the black-tie event.



The couple recently threw two back-to-back grand receptions in Mumbai on December 19 and 20. While the first was an intimate affair for friends and family, the second saw the entire Bollywood fraternity in attendance.

Priyanka introduced Nick to her near and dear ones by saying it aloud, “And this is my husband Nick Jonas” amid a loud applause at their reception. Nick had further introduced himself saying, “This is my first show in India. Thank you all so much for coming here. It wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu out for lunch so I could marry her daughter.”





The entire Jonas family, including Sophie, had flown down to India to take part in Priyanka and Nick’s elaborate wedding celebrations. They had even performed at the sangeet though they lost to the girl’s side during the dance face off. They had earlier taken part in a vibrant mehendi ceremony and a friendly cricket match.





The couple tied the knot in Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2. The family then flew to Delhi along with the newlyweds for their first wedding reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event to bless the couple. Soon after, they made quite a few public appearances as part of the India launch of Priyanka’s dating app Bumble.