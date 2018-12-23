Football stars Kaka, Figo due in Pakistan in January

KARACHI: Football stars Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo are expected to visit Pakistan next month, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Citing an official of the sports management company Touchsky group, the TV channel reported that both the players will be in Pakistan for a promotional activity ahead of their planned football action.

The duo is invited to Pakistan to formally announce a series of friendly games planned in April with more starts likely to join.



KaKa is a Brazilian retired professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder.

Kaka is regarded as one of the best players of his generation.He is one of eight players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.



Luis Figo is a retired Portuguese professional footballer who played as a midfielder for Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan before retiring on 31 May 2009.

He won 127 caps for the Portugal national team, a record at the time but later broken by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Renowned for his creativity and ability to get past defenders as a winger, Figo is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation.