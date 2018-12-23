Virat Kohli ‘loved’ Anushka Sharma’s performance in ‘Zero’

MUMBAI: While Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ failed to live up to the audience expectation, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has defended wifey Anushka Sharma’s performance in the movie also starring Katrina Kaif.



Just before the release of the film, the King of Bollywood had stated that if ‘Zero’ failed to impress his fans he might not get work for the next six months.

“Despite good promotional strategies that included his character Bauua Singh popping out from different forms of media, Shah Rukh Khan’s new-age film turned out to be a disaster for most of the people. The movie opened quite well at the box office (Rs 20 crore), but on the second day (Rs 16 crore) itself, the collections started to dip,” a news report said.

Despite box office failure, Zero has found some fans too. After Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, Kohli has come forward to praise the film.





He said, "Saw Zero, and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved Anushka's performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding."

However, SRK continues to remain positive, and graciously thanked all those who reviewed his film Zero.



