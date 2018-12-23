Nick, Priyanka spotted at family dinner in London with Sophie Turner, others

Days after tying the knot in India, Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra had a family dinner in London.



Besides the couple, Madhu Chopra, Sophie Turner, Franklin Jonas, Joe, Nick and Priyanka were also spotted on the occasion.

According to reports, Nick and PC left India two days ago after their grand wedding reception.

They are also expected to host one more reception in United States for their friends .

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace earlier this month, hosting a reception in Delhi that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

