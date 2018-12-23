Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 23, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to entertain at home or enjoy the company of family members. Discussions with a parent could be significant.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Focus on getting some errands done today. This is also a good day to study, read or write. However, postpone important decisions and don’t sign anything important.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to shop or to make important business decisions. Everything is too pie-in-the-sky and goofy. Just carry on; business as usual.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Enjoy your day today, because with the Sun in your sign, this is one of the strongest times of the year for you. In fact, opportunities and important people will easily come your way.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Play it low-key today. Keep your head down and your powder dry. (Do be aware that others might notice you today, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although this is a poor day to settle on an important decision, it’s a great day to ponder your choices. What are your hopes and dreams for the future? Why not mull them over?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Make the most of today, because people see you in a favorable light right now. However, if asked to take on increased responsibilities, postpone this decision until tomorrow.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep discussions with partners and close friends lighthearted and easygoing today. Don’t let anyone corner you into agreeing to anything. Tell them you’ll make your decision tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Continue with routine business at work today. This is a poor day to agree to anything important or to initiate something. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What a wonderful, creative day! You’re full of bright, original ideas, because you can think outside the box. Enjoy romance, sports and playful times with kids.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relax at home today if you can, because you need to “hide.” Grab any chance to cocoon or enjoy the company of family and relatives. It’s a gentle (but kind of silly) day.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a lovely, playful day; however, avoid making important decisions or signing important papers. Casual socializing or reading for pleasure will delight you.