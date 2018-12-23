Indonesia tsunami kills at least 20: disaster agency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jakarta: At least 20 people have been killed and more than 100 injured by a tsunami that crashed into beaches around the Sunda Strait on Saturday, Indonesian officials said early Sunday.
"20 people died, 165 people were injured and two people are missing in three regions," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.
