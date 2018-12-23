close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
World

AFP
December 23, 2018

Indonesia tsunami kills at least 20: disaster agency

Jakarta: At least 20 people have been killed and more than 100 injured by a tsunami that crashed into beaches around the Sunda Strait on Saturday, Indonesian officials said early Sunday.

"20 people died, 165 people were injured and two people are missing in three regions," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.


