West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs, clinch T20 series

Dhaka: Keemo Paul grabbed 5-15 after Evin Lewis smashed 89 as the West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third and final Twenty20 in Dhaka on Saturday to win the series 2-1.



Lewis guided the West Indies to 190 in 19.2 overs despite a late fightback by Bangladesh, who dismissed last five batsmen for 14 runs. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets each.

Paul then recorded the best-ever T20 bowling figures for the West Indies to help the visitors dismiss Bangladesh for 140 in 17 overs.

Opener Liton Das was Bangladesh´s highest scorer, with 43 off 25 balls.

The West Indies won the first match by eight wickets before Bangladesh levelled the series with a 36-run victory.