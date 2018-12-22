West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs, clinch T20 series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dhaka: Keemo Paul grabbed 5-15 after Evin Lewis smashed 89 as the West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third and final Twenty20 in Dhaka on Saturday to win the series 2-1.
Lewis guided the West Indies to 190 in 19.2 overs despite a late fightback by Bangladesh, who dismissed last five batsmen for 14 runs. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets each.
Paul then recorded the best-ever T20 bowling figures for the West Indies to help the visitors dismiss Bangladesh for 140 in 17 overs.
Opener Liton Das was Bangladesh´s highest scorer, with 43 off 25 balls.
The West Indies won the first match by eight wickets before Bangladesh levelled the series with a 36-run victory.
