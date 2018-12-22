Bangladesh fight back after blistering Lewis fifty

DHAKA: Evin Lewis plundered 89 runs off 36 balls as the West Indies made 190 batting first in the third and final Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Lewis hit six fours and eight sixes -- four of the sixes in one over -- until he was dismissed by Mahmudullah Riyad.

Sent in to bat by Bangladesh, West Indies openers Lewis and Shai Hope put on 76 runs in just five overs before left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman struck.

Shakib bowled Hope for 23 while Mustafizur removed Keemo Paul for two, but Lewis continued his onslaught, racing to 50 off just 18 balls.

Mahmudullah, who finished with 3-18, trapped Shimron Hetmyer leg-before for a duck right after he bowled Lewis, slowing the West Indies scoring spree.

Nicholas Pooran added 29 off 24 balls down the order but Bangladesh did well in the final overs to contain the tourists.

The West Indies were 176-5 after 16 overs but lost their last five wickets for just 14 runs and folded in 19.2 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3-33 and Shakib finished with 3-37 in the Bangladesh fightback.

The three-match series is tied 1-1. The West Indies won the first match by eight wickets and then Bangladesh levelled the series with a 36-run victory.