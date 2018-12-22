Mahira Khan elated as praises pour in over The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer's release

KARACHI: As soon the much awaited trailer of Bilal Lashari’s upcoming movie ‘The legend of Maula Jatt’ was released yesterday, praises continue to pour in from fans and celebrities on social media.

The film starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick will hit the cinema houses on the Eid-ul-Fitr in June 2019.

Mahira Khan, one of the protagonists, took to Twitter on Saturrday to personally thank the praises being lavished from Pakistan and India on her film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sidarth Malhotra were among several Bollywood celebs who admired the trailer.











