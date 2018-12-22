India equally excited about Fawad and Mahira Khan-starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

While Bilal Lashari’s upcoming film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has taken the country by storm with its first trailer, the force it created is ringing loud across borders as well as Bollywood stalwarts too, appear to be completely blown away.



The trailer released of the remake of Lollywood classic has become the talk of town with its cosmic cast of Pakistan’s finest stars essaying intense and gaudy characters as well as the visually strong glimpse into the story line that is accumulating praises from all around including our neighbors in India.

The crowd-favorite on-screen Hamsafar duo of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan returning together, along with Humaima Malik and Hamza Ai Abbasi have received ample praises and well-wishes from some of the most prominent names in B-Town:



