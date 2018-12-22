Watch:Major Gen Asif Ghafoor plays cricket on a Karachi road

KARACHI: A video of Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor playing cricket on a Karachi road is going viral.



In the video, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media of the army, is seen holding a cricket bat and hitting the ball on the road with teenagers in Karachi.

Major General Asif Ghafoor also posed for selfies with the players and had a chitchat with them.