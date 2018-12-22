close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

December 22, 2018

Watch:Major Gen Asif Ghafoor plays cricket on a Karachi road

Pakistan

KARACHI: A video of Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor  playing cricket on a  Karachi road is going viral.

In the video, the  Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media of the army,  is seen holding a cricket bat and hitting the ball on the road with  teenagers in Karachi.

Major General Asif Ghafoor also posed for selfies with the players and had a chitchat with them.

