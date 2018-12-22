Fawad Chaudhry sends ironic tweets after death in custody of Mian Javed

As condemnations and outrage poured in over the death in custody of professor Mian Javed and later widely circulated picture of him showing his body with his hands cuffed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter to share his thoughts.

But he didn't offer any explanation.

The minister instead seemed to lament the discrimination against poor and middle class and special treatment that he thinks is given to the rich even when they are facing cases.

"If you are rich and powerful, your magnificent bungalow at Ministers Colony would be declared sub-jail. You will be permitted to have the green belt encroached to make it part of your bungalow and carry out government's accountability," he said sarcastically, in an obvious reference to Shahbaz Sharif.

In another ironic tweet, he said "And if you are a poor man or belong to middle class you will be handcuffed even after death so that your spirit is chained. Then your body will be displayed in order to teach people a lesson " .

According to reports, Sargodha university professor Mian Javed who was under investigation in a corruption case, died of cardiac arrest in camp jail Lahore.

