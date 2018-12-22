Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero' opens to an underwhelming response

The immensely anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Zero’ opened to a number of mixed reviews on Friday and accumulating a generally underwhelming response from the audience as well.



According to reports circulating in the Indian media, the Anand L. Rai directorial has amassed an estimate of Rs20.14 crore at the box office on the first day of its release while the pouring reviews from critics also didn’t do the film any good.

Sharing the first day box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations… Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz.”

The film’s opening performance, however, has still been termed better than the last Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ which collected Rs5.25 crore on its first day of release.