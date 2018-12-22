Handshake with officials compulsory to gain citizenship in Denamr

A government-supported proposal was passed by Danish lawmakers on Thursday that makes it compulsory for new citizenship applicants to shake hands with the official conducting the naturalization ceremony.

According to a report by RT, the bill has garnered immense backlash for discriminating against Muslims for necessitating new citizens to pledge to the country’s ideals and express reverence to the government through the gesture of hand-shaking with its representatives.

The bill has been the focus of an intense dispute since the last summer with numerous authorities from Switzerland and France also terming it a ‘lack of assimilation’ in the removal of citizenship to foreigners who refuse to abide by this law.

The bill had attained the support of the country’s three-party minority government as well with the key force being the anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party and the Conservative Party.

According to most critics, the law comes as an attempt to discourage Muslims from seeking the Danish citizenship, while labeling the law ‘biased’ and ‘useless.’