Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 22, 2018

Pakistan weather forecast: Cold temperatures expected in most parts on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Dense/ Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab, Upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Friday's  Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -12°C, Kalat -07°C, Astore, Quetta, Kalam, Gupis-06°C, Gilgit, Hunza -05°C, Bagrote, Rawalakot -03°C, Chitral, Dir -02°C.

