Two Palestinians die from Israeli gunfire wounds: Gaza medics

GAZA CITY: Two Palestinians died from their wounds after being shot Friday by Israeli soldiers, bringing to three the number of protesters killed in clashes along the Gaza border, health officials in the enclave said.



Abdelaziz Abu Sharia, 38, and Naher Yasin, 40, were shot in separate incidents as Palestinians staged protests along the frontier with Israel, a hospital official and health ministry spokesman in Gaza told AFP.