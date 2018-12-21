Rajinikanth set to launch TV channel soon: report

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Shivaji Rao commonly known by his stage name Rajinikanth is all set to launch his Television channel soon, Indian media reported.



Rajinikanth has requested for the the trademarks in the name of 'Superstar TV', 'Rajini TV' and 'Thalaivar TV', all attributing to the superstar.

He has initiated the process of registration of the channel through Rajinikanth-led Rajini Makkal Mandram party's convenor VM Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran had submitted an application for the trademark to the commerce ministry on November 9.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics in December 2017.