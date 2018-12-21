Afghanistan to play two ODIs against Scotland before World Cup

LONDON: Afghanistan will play two One-day Internationals against Scotland as part of their build-up to the 2019 World Cup. The matches will be held on May 8 and 10 at the Grange in Edinburgh.

The two sides last met at the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe at the start of the year, with Scotland recording a seven-wicket victory. However, Afghanistan and West Indies came through the competition to take the final two World Cup places.

Scotland have already arranged two ODIs against Sri Lanka, to be played on May 18 and 21, and will take part in a quadrangular T20 tournament with Oman, Ireland and Netherlands in February. After beating No. 1-ranked side England at the Grange in June, they complained about the lack of fixtures in the 2019-2023 FTP.