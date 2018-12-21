tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is receiving backlash on social media a day he expressed fear for his children in today’s India.
India Today had reported that Shah was concerned for his children because he imagines a situation where they may be surrounded by an angry extremists mob and asked: "Are you Hindu or Muslim?"
Referring to the recent violence sparked by the discovery of a cow death, in which a police officer was killed by a mob, he said India has already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance today than that of a police officer.
The Bollywood actor went on to say there is a "poison" that has spread in the Indian society. "It will be very difficult to capture this djinn [genie] back into the bottle."
These remarks of veteran actor have created co controversy in India and Shah is being called a traitor.
Today Shah clarified that he made those comments as a ‘worried Indian’ and he has the right to express concerns.
He told reports, “What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange,” Indian Express reported.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is receiving backlash on social media a day he expressed fear for his children in today’s India.
India Today had reported that Shah was concerned for his children because he imagines a situation where they may be surrounded by an angry extremists mob and asked: "Are you Hindu or Muslim?"
Referring to the recent violence sparked by the discovery of a cow death, in which a police officer was killed by a mob, he said India has already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance today than that of a police officer.
The Bollywood actor went on to say there is a "poison" that has spread in the Indian society. "It will be very difficult to capture this djinn [genie] back into the bottle."
These remarks of veteran actor have created co controversy in India and Shah is being called a traitor.
Today Shah clarified that he made those comments as a ‘worried Indian’ and he has the right to express concerns.
He told reports, “What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange,” Indian Express reported.