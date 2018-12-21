close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 21, 2018

Gen. Bajwa, Japanese Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Army Chief appreciated Ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations and assured him full support for all initiatives aimed at further enhancing the same.

