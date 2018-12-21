Suzuki car production reduces by 40 percent: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood Friday said that the production of Suzuki has been reduced by 40 percent in the country due to bar on non-filers to buy cars.



Answering the question of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, he said the car manufacturers were delivering the cars to buyers within the 60 days of booking.

He said a car manufacturer, if failed to deliver the car within 60 day despite receiving advance amount of Rs 500,000, will have to pay the interest to the buyer.

He said the ministry of Industries and Production has announced Automotive Development Policy (2016-21), according to which price and delivery schedule, not exceeding two months, has been fixedat the time of booking.

The Adviser said in order to expand automobile market and facilitate in creating competitive environment under ADP 2016-21, thirteen new investors have been granted Greenfield status.

He hoped that the new automobile manufacturers will soon improve the market situation including availability of car at reduced prices, and offer vehicles to the public that have quality, safety and environmental features.

