Govt to start receiving details of amounts deposited by Pakistanis in Switzerland next month

ISLAMABAD: The details of amounts deposited by Pakistanis in various bank accounts of Switzerland would start pouring in from next month as a treaty has been inked with Switzerland to gain access to information , State Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar told Senate.



Answering the question of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, he said the government has already signed treaties with 29 countries to get information of bank accounts maintained by Pakistani nationals in their respective countries.

According to initial estimates an amount of $10 to $11 billion could be in the 150,000 bank accounts of 29 countries.



He said all possible measures were being taken to obtain information about Pakistani nationals’ assets kept in other countries including money kept in Swiss Banks for the application of tax laws.

Hammad Azhar said action will be taken against Pakistani nationals, if the amounts remitted abroad were found unexplained or undeclared.