PM Imran thanks UAE for supporting Pakistan generously

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took to Twitter to thank United Arab Emirates (UAE) for supporting Pakistan after news emerged that the Arab country has decided to provide Pakistan US$3 billion.

"I want to thank the UAE govt for supporting Pakistan so generously in our testing times. This reflects our commitment and friendship that has remained steadfast over the years," said the prime minister.



According to Emirates News Agency, the United Arab Emirates has decided to deposit US$3 billion (equivalent to AED11 billion) in the State Bank of Pakistan to support its financial and monetary policy.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development said that it will deposit the said amount in the coming days to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency at the central bank.

The country's support for Pakistan's fiscal policy is based on the historical ties between the two people and the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED1.5 billion, including AED931 million in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health