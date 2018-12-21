Sania Mirza makes solo appearance at Priyanka-Nick wedding reception

Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza is a hands-on mommy, yet a professional who keeps herself invested in her career equally.



On Thursday, Sania made heads turn as she graced the last wedding reception of the newly-married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas that took place in Mumbai.

The function was a glitzy affair that saw the likes of the who’s who of Bollywood.

From the sports community, apart from the newly-weds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, Sania Mirza also attended the reception despite having recently given birth to her first child Izhaan Mirza-Malik with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The 32-year-old athlete looked ethereal wearing a champagne coloured ensemble with silver embellishments.

Sania’s hair was done in a messy braid and her makeup had a soft, natural, dewy touch. Her son Izhaan was nowhere to be seen as Sania made a solo outing - probably the first after giving birth.

As Izhaan is too young to travel, Sania's decision to come without him is fairly understood.



Here are the pictures of the tennis star who recently embraced motherhood:







