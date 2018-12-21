Criminal case filed against Arjun Rampal over non-payment of dues

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has found himself tangled in legal trouble as a criminal complaint has been filed against him for non-payment of dues.



According to circulating reports, the Rock On actor has had a complaint filed against him by YT Entertainment for not clearing his dues amounting to Rs1 crore with 12 percent interest per annum.

Reports citing sources revealed that the actor had taken a ‘friendly loan’ on May 9 this year, avowing to repay it within a span of 90 days.

"The company is also into funding films and Rampal was given the loan on a rate lower than what most people in the industry are usually given. But the post-dated cheque given to the company was dishonoured and now they have filed a criminal complaint against Rampal under the Negotiable Instruments Act for the recovery of the money,” stated the source.

They went on to add: “This means that they will have the right over any amount being paid to Rampal till their dues are recovered.”