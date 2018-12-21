Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick dance performance steals the show

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ star-studded reception last night was all the B-town has been talking about as the event saw in attendance the biggest names of the Hindi film industry under one roof.



While Priyanka and Nick made for a gorgeous couple that remained the center of attention for everyone, another newly-wed couple stole the show with love oozing all around.

All eyes were set on the two couples that made their way to the dance floor and performed at famous Bollywood numbers.

The highest point of Nickyanka’s glitzy reception was Deepika and Priyanka dancing to their hit song Pinga from movie Bajirao Mastani. The two coordinated each and every step of the song perfectly, while Ranveer, also their co-actor tried to sync in his dance moves.





The three co-stars also grooved with the groom Nick Jonas on Priyanka’s famous song Desi Girl, which enthralled the attendees instantly.



Nick tried to do the Desi Girl step to the best of his ability and even got a hug from Priyanka for doing it.



Other videos from the night showcase Nickyanka dancing with designer Sandeep Khosla as he manages to swing Deepika on the dance floor.

Ranveer, famous for his party animal avatar, danced the night away with Urmila Matondkar and various others.



An adorable video of Deepika fixing Ranveer’s collar on the dance floor has also made its way to the internet.



Ranveer also rapped about Priyanka at the party that left her and Nick in laughter.

Other celebrities who marked their presence at the starry night include Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and several others.

