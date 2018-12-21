Sara Ali Khan: Yes, I am a feminist

The world is entranced with the star power of Sara Ali Khan but that’s not all that the beauty queen has to offer as her humility blended with immense wisdom is what makes her stand out as well.



During an interview the Kedarnath starlet proved herself to not just be talented but politically and socially aware as well by terming herself a feminist and explaining what it truly stands for.

“I believe in equality. I believe in gender equality, class equality, religious equality and political and social equality. So if this is how one defines feminism, then yes, I am a feminist,” she stated.

The 25-year-old Simmba actor had gone on to shed light on how her entry into the industry has led her to encountering numerous pressures and what she does to tackle them: “This industry can engulf you but you have to have a sense of balance, and you can’t let it get too much on your head. After the release of the film there will be a void. Because acting is a job, many people will be around you. So when you are alone that’s when you learn how to deal with things.”