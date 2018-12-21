close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 21, 2018

Watch: Overseas Pakistani travelers clueless on mobile phone registration

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

A  video circulating on social media  has  shown   scores of overseas Pakistani queued up at  custom booth to get their phones registered.

The travelers are seen  complaining of the  situation they have found themselves in after government  announced  its policy to allow only one duty free mobile phone for the overseas travelers and register even one phone at airports and Custom houses.  

A traveler who filmed the  video  also  details  the process  which the  overseas Pakistanis  are  going through  after landing back in their country, pointing to serious  flaws in the system. He, however, didn't ,mention  name of the airport where they were stuck.

Also read:  Telecom industry, overseas Pakistanis concerned over mobile tax policy

He said the  group of travelers was   sent from one booth to other to get their phones registered.

"We were asked to go to the airport office  first which was  at the fourth floor where they had a office . But when we got their, we were then advised to visit cargo office.     And when we finally came here, they are not even able to log in to their system," a travelers is heard saying.

When asked to comment by the video maker,  another  traveler who looks exhausted   complains of  the airport staff who he said demands money for registration of even a single phone they bring along.

He said this was happening even before the government policy goes into effect from January 1.

Lamenting the situation, the video maker said the travelers are clueless what they are supposed to do upon arrival.



