Watch: Overseas Pakistani travelers clueless on mobile phone registration

A video circulating on social media has shown scores of overseas Pakistani queued up at custom booth to get their phones registered.



The travelers are seen complaining of the situation they have found themselves in after government announced its policy to allow only one duty free mobile phone for the overseas travelers and register even one phone at airports and Custom houses.

A traveler who filmed the video also details the process which the overseas Pakistanis are going through after landing back in their country, pointing to serious flaws in the system. He, however, didn't ,mention name of the airport where they were stuck.

He said the group of travelers was sent from one booth to other to get their phones registered.

"We were asked to go to the airport office first which was at the fourth floor where they had a office . But when we got their, we were then advised to visit cargo office. And when we finally came here, they are not even able to log in to their system," a travelers is heard saying.

When asked to comment by the video maker, another traveler who looks exhausted complains of the airport staff who he said demands money for registration of even a single phone they bring along.

He said this was happening even before the government policy goes into effect from January 1.

Lamenting the situation, the video maker said the travelers are clueless what they are supposed to do upon arrival.







